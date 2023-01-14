Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.43

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.43 and traded as high as $8.51. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 229,745 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

