TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Income Fund Price Performance

LON TFIF traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.22). 1,425,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,116. The company has a market capitalization of £697.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,420.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.93. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 93.94 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.43).

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

