TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TwentyFour Income Fund Price Performance
LON TFIF traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.22). 1,425,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,116. The company has a market capitalization of £697.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,420.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.93. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 93.94 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.43).
About TwentyFour Income Fund
