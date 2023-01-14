TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

SMIF stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 75.70 ($0.92). The company had a trading volume of 294,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,697. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7,570.00. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.80 ($1.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.70.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

