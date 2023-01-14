U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

