U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 0.0 %

BX opened at $85.04 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.