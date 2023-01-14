U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 368.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

IJK stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $80.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

