U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,738,000 after buying an additional 4,944,814 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,366,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 869,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.