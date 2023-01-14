U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

WFC stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

