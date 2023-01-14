U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,542 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

