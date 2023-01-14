U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 763 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WES opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.81. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 35.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WES shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

