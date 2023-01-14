U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SRLN opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.