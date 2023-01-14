Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €41.00 ($44.09) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.99) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.15) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

