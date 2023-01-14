UBS Group Downgrades Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.88.

NYSE RSG opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.74. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

