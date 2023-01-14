UBS Group Lowers E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target to $6.00

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.40.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.68 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. Research analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,056.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,730 over the last three months. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 170.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.