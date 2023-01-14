UBS Group Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $28.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Articles

