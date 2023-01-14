UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading Down 2.5%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.54. 23,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 30,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

UGE International Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The firm has a market cap of C$50.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06.

UGE International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.