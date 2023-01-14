Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $60.45.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $635.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.00 million. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,360.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,360.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,478.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $897,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

