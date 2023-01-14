Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.20.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $60.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $635.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.00 million. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,716,360.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $744,478.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $897,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

