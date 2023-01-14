Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Ultra has a market cap of $66.58 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,016.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00599823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00216083 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00060253 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21453679 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $943,955.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.