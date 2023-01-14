Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.5% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,714,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.08.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.