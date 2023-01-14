United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,142,880.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.86, for a total transaction of $2,142,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR opened at $261.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

