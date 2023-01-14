UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Tekla Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,464 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 5.7% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $138,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $489.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $524.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

