UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $489.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $524.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.32. The stock has a market cap of $457.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

