Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UNM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Unum Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

