Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $43,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $43,456.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $41,568.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $54,400.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $57,952.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $16.99 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 527.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

