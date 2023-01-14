Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 16th. This is a boost from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

TSE URB opened at C$4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.18. Urbana has a 1 year low of C$3.30 and a 1 year high of C$4.45. The company has a market cap of C$177.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.06 million during the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

