Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

UBA stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 124,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 440,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 377,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

