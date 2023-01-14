USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on February 3rd

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,000.0%.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.55.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 152.80%. The company had revenue of $179.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

USAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 515,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $58,661.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,187.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 515,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,031 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 65,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

