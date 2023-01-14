USDX [Kava] Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004327 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $99.94 million and approximately $698,564.58 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,699.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00611519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00217495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00042627 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.95876352 USD and is up 8.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $398,534.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

