Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.50.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,451 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,038,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,632,000 after acquiring an additional 900,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.