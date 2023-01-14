ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.60

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 11.62 ($0.14). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.15), with a volume of 746,248 shares trading hands.

ValiRx Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.93.

ValiRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

