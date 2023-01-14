VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Trading Up 1.5%

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.70% of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.