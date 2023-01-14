VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Trading Up 1.5%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.46 and last traded at $224.98. Approximately 3,823,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,611,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.66.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.67 and its 200-day moving average is $210.68.
