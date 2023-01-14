Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $301.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.