Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,316 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 461,147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

