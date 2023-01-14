Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.12 and last traded at $80.22. Approximately 5,800,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,653,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCIT)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.