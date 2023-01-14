Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.12 and last traded at $80.22. Approximately 5,800,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,653,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.