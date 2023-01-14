Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Trading Up 1.8%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.30 and last traded at $66.27. Approximately 1,121,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,344,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.12.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.