Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $181.61 and last traded at $181.23. 121,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 112,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.31.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.02 and its 200 day moving average is $178.00.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 (VONE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.