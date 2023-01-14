Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.01 and last traded at $76.07. Approximately 9,638,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,451,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 114.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 39,500.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

