Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.01 and last traded at $76.07. Approximately 9,638,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,451,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
