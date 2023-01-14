Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.03 and last traded at $47.02. 2,587,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,805,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52.
