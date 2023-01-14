Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $366.23 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $427.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

