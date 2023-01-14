Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,281,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,084,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 46,317 shares during the period.

VPU stock opened at $155.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.92. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

