Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average is $136.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.