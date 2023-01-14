Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target Increased to €32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from €26.00 ($27.96) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF remained flat at $34.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

