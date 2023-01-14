Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $1.11. Vaxart shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 2,998,802 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VXRT. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vaxart from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Vaxart Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

