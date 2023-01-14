Velas Price Tops $0.0244 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $58.60 million and $1.03 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00081028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000246 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,400,724,182 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,724,179 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

