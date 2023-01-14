Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.77 million and approximately $58.59 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00425462 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,271.83 or 0.30051242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00912966 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02181471 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $52,193,575.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

