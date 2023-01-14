Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 109,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 33.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 86.5% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 25,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

