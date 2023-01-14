Verge Reaches Market Cap of $49.17 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $49.17 million and $1.70 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,750.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00421883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00845367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00107770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00608217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00217968 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

