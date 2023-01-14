VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Down 4%

Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) were down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 96,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 107,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
VerifyMe Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VerifyMe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of VerifyMe as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
About VerifyMe
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
