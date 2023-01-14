VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Down 4%

Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) were down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 96,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 107,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 25.24% and a negative net margin of 153.14%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VerifyMe, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VerifyMe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of VerifyMe as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About VerifyMe

(Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.