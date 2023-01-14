Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $308.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $300.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $221.69 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

